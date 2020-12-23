By Joe Apu

Milwaukee Bucks 45th pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Jordan Nwora will today file out for his first official NBA game against the Boston Celtics.

Nwora operated as Louisville’s go-to scorer over the past few years, finishing his junior season with averages of 18.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 triples, 1.3 dimes, 0.7 steals and 2.1 turnovers.

The 22-year old who is assigned the number 13 jersey for the season as his usual number 33 is retired in honour of Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, will be hoping for a fine start as he would be looking up to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of his teammates for a good run.

According to Coach Alex Nwora, Jordan is excited and looks forward to his first official game with great expectation. “Jordan has been working out hard and now that the pre-season is over, he is excited ahead of his first official game. We will be watching and wish him the best and a great start.”

On Christmas day, Nwora will play against Coach Mike Brown and his Golden State Warriors side.