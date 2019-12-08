Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Otuocha branch, Anambra State has commended Governor Willie Obiano for setting up committee for the reform of the state laws and the construction of high court complex in Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

The group made the commendation when it embarked on the inspection of the Otuocha High Court Complex under construction by the state government at Umuekete Aguleri.

The Chairman of NBA Otuocha Branch Mr. Benson Ikedigwe lauded the governor for his investment and developmental strides witnessed in the judiciary since he became the state’s helmsman.

He recalled that the foundation stone of the complex was laid by the former Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu(Retd), on September 3, 2019 adding that the construction work handled by Mr. Emma Ubah of Elmada International Ltd was moving at a very high speed.

“As part of what we need to do as stakeholders in the justice delivery system, we came the level of progress of the construction work of the High Court complex being constructed by the state government.

“We commend the governor for his quest to give us the best in the judiciary. The work is moving at a very high speed. In fact, we are overwhelmed with the progress so far in less than two months.

“We also appreciate Governor Obiano for setting up a committee to reform Anambra state laws ably headed by Hon. Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu (rtd). It shows that he is a leader that is concerned about the people’s welfare”, he said.

The branch Vice Chairman Anthony Okafor and the Secretary Oluchukwu Udemezue respectively expressed their happiness about the efforts of the government aimed at facilitating justice delivery and dispensation in the state.