From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Osogbo Branch, Osun State, has named her robing center after Mallam Yusuf Ola-Olu Ali SAN.

The Chairman of the branch, Hassan Agbelekale, said the decision was in recognition of his performance at the bar and contribution to the development of legal practice.

Agbelekale led members of the bar on a courtesy visit to Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Dr Khamis Olatunde Badmus to brief him on the ground-breaking of the centre slated for June 4, 2022.

A statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the association, Dawood Ajetunmobi, Esq, quoted the Agbelekale as saying that the robing centre cited within the premise of Osun State High Court of Justice, Osogbo Judicial Division, will be best of its kinds in the whole of South-West when completed because of the services it will provide for lawyers and paralegals both within and outside jurisdiction of Osun.

“The centre is a one stop place for lawyers to robe and change their dresses before and after court sessions, meeting place for lawyers, administrative office for activities of NBA Osogbo and relaxation place for members. And because of sterling performance of Mallam Yusuf Ali(SAN) and the mentorship role he has played over the years for our members, the branch decided to name the robing center after him. As a very important stakeholder in Osogbo and Osun State and one of the well wishers of the honoree, the event of ground-breaking will not be completed without your involvement,” Agbelekale added.

Asiwaju Tunde Badmus who is expected to chair the event, said, giving his robust relationship with the honoree and importance of legal practitioners in the society, he would do everything within his power to make the ground-breaking event a successful one.

“Learned silk, Mallam Yusuf Ali deserves the honour going by his contributions to the legal practice. I enjoy a robust relationship with him and Osogbo Bar and, you can count on me on the success of the ground breaking event of the Robing Center.