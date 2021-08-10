The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Benin branch, has ordered the boycott of High Court 6, Benin City, over alleged harassment and intimidation of its members by the presiding judge.

A statement by the association’s chairman and secretary, Pius Oiwoh and Andrew Lawani respectively, said the decision was reached unanimously with regard to “incessant and unabating harassment, intimidation, outright insults and deliberate embarrassment to counsels” appearing before the judge.

It said the decision was reached at this month’s meeting of the Lion Bar in Benin attended by Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), benchers, elders, leaders and members of the bar.

It alleged that the judge harassed, insulted and intimidated SANS and other very senior members of the bar in the presence of their clients and would-be clients.

“Take notice that any member who flouts this directive under any guise shall be liable to be blacklisted at the branch and made to face its disciplinary committee.

“Consequently, all members of the association are directed to embark on a total boycott of the court and are not permitted to carry out any business in the said court till a subsequent review of this directive by the general meeting,” the NBA said.

