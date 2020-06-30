From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Otukpo branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Benue State has elected new officials to oversee its affairs for the next two years.

Secretary of the Association, Chinonso Umeh, in a statement, said Barrister George Abah emeged new chairman of the branch in the elections which held on Sunday in Otukpo.

He listed other elected executives to include Shehu Oche Ada (ESQ), Vice Chairman and Chinonso Umeh (ESQ) as Secretary while Attah Daniel Obande (ESQ) clinched the position of Assistant Secretary.

Also, Mrs Margaret Oka Atfah, emerged Financial Secretary while Blessing Igelle Ogbu becomes Treasurer and John Abba (ESQ) was elected Welfare Secretray alongside Mark Ofikwu (ESQ) as Publicity Secretary.

The remaining new officials are, Emmanuel Ogalewu (ESQ) as Provost and Wilson Adeka Onche (ESQ) will serve as Legal Adviser.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman, Abah (ESQ) thanked his colleagues and his predecessor, Innocent Ochoga for the honour bestowed on him to lead the branch for a single term of the next two years.

Abah also commended the leader of Otukpo branch of NBA, Barr. Chief John Ochoga (Life Bencher) for his leadership role even as he promised to be guided by the Constitution to lead the association.

“I accept the mandate to lead the Branch for the next two years with a full and grateful heart and with only one obligation: to devote every effort of body, mind, and spirit to lead NBA Otukpo to greatness.

“Let me clearly state that I am in-experience but no one is born with expenence! I need the cooperation of everyone to make these two years a meaningful one. May I also assure you that I will be guarded by the NBA constitution to consistently and relentlessly represent the views and interests of all members of the Branch especially as it concerns their welfare at the state and national level,” Abah said.