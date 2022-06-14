The National Basketball Association (NBA), through its youth development initiative, Power Forward, PanAfricare and ExxonMobil, has taken the teachings of health literacy and life skills through basketball to secondary school pupils in Abuja.

The initiative in its 9th season, included community outreach, motivational sessions as well as health talks by medical experts and basketball clinic with former NBA player and D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji.

The Country Director, PanAfricare, Patrick Adah, in his remarks, hailed the NBA and their partners for using the initiative to empower and teach young Nigerians valuable life skills.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Basketball has been identified as a veritable tool for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) and we are using the game to attract the youth to give them life skills and also to create awareness on public health issues,” he said.

Speaking also, NBA Africa’s Director of Operations, Franck Traore, expressed delight with the achievements of the programme in Nigeria and notes that the country has produced a pool of basketball talents who have attained global acclaim.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .