By JOE APU

The Milwaukee Bucks’ quest for back-to-back NBA titles in 2022 features the core players from last season’s team as well as a mix of newcomers and veterans.

One of the players that made the final roster is D’Tigers forward, Jordan Nwora. The 23-year old who has been a core member of Nigeria men’s national team is in his second year with the Bucks.

The full list is Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Serge Ibaka and George Hill. Others are Jevon Carter, Jordan Nwora, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Rayjon Tucker, Luca Vildoza, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Lindell Wigginton

The NBA playoffs are wide open this year and will start with a bang on Saturday as 16 teams begin their quest to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in June.

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and last year’s runners-up the Phoenix Suns are the favourites but plenty of other teams have the firepower to get to the promisedland. The 2021 NBA Finals ended with a historic bang thanks to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point, title-clinching performance against the Phoenix Suns.Looking back to that stirring finale is instructive as the 2022 playoffs get underway today, given that a lot had to break right for Milwaukee and Phoenix on their way to the summit.