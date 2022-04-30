At nearly 50, the single status of the notable lawyer and President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olumide A. Akpata, was a staple in the media and among his numerous colleagues in the legal profession.

Called to the bar in 1993, Akpata has been a lawyer at Templars for 24 years. Influential, rich and successful as a practitioner, Akpata capped the strings of successes with his July 2020 humbling of the SAN hegemony in the NBA when he defeated two notable senior lawyers to become the association’s national leader. But why has this debonair lawyer —who will be 50 in October— stay single all this while? Well, the wait is over as Akpata is set to tie the knot with his long time friend, Michelle Osayamon Ogbebor. According to the NBA President, he popped the question “after a bit of dithering” and his partner said “Yes!” And early this week, Akpata released a trending flier with a ‘Save The Date’ notice about his upcoming traditional marriage to be held on May 14, 2022 according to the Bini Native Law and Custom in the spouse family’s compound at Ekenwan Road, Benin, Edo State.

The reception will follow at the Air Force Military Base, Airport Road, Benin, Edo State. It was also gathered that the second leg of the wedding nuptials would be a destination one with the couple to be joined in holy matrimony on October 2, 2022 in Mauritius. The bride, Osayamon who is from the influential Ogbebor Family of Bini Kingdom, is also a lawyer but currently a top executive and the Financial Markets Legal Adviser at the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc.

