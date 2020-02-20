Lukman Olabiyi

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Body of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (BOSAN) , Attorney General of Lagos State, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), and other prominent lawyers have pleaded with the Federal Government to increase the number of judges in the state division of Court of Appeal.

According to them, if number of judges in the Lagos division increased, it would reduce workload and burden on the current panel who had already been overwhelmed and the court would be decongested.

They made the appeal while giving their addresses at the special valedictory court session/reception in honour of President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, who will be retiring on March 6.

The valedictory court session was held at the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal complex, yesterday.

In his address, Onigbanjo, commended the the qualities and contributions which justice Bulkachuwa had made in the nation’s jurisprudence.

He said leadership style of justice Bulkachuwa was exemplary and he had proved it in conduct, practice and character.

“In the last election, my lord recused herself from the election tribunal panel, even after a full panel found her worthy,”Onigbanjo said

In his appeal for more judges in Lagos division, Onigbanjo said: “On behalf of Lagos State, we observed that Court of Appeal Lagos is over burdened. Cases are already 2021 adjourn dates, we therefore ,urge my lord to create more panels (judges) for Lagos so that those who seat in Lagos will not be over burdened. Also to ensure that appeals are speedily determined”.

Onigbanjo said creation of more panels would lessen the workload of the judges who seat in Lagos and more judges would reduce the frustration being experienced by both litigants and their counsel especially when appeals were giving long dates.

Mr Wole Olanepakun (SAN), who spoke on behalf of BOSAN , congratulated the outgoing president of Appeal Court for her good works in the judiciary while in office.

He urged the executive arm of the government to provide adequate infrastructure for the courts to make it conducive for lawyers and litigants.

He said Lagos was the busiest city in Nigeria including the Lagos division of Appeal Court.

“I will align myself with the initial speaker that Lagos needs more judges even more than other divisions,” he said.

The President NBA , Mr. Paul Usoro, in his speech said the life of the President of Court of Appeal showed what a girl-child could achieve when given the chance and opportunity.

He was represented by former Lagos State Attorney-General, Mr Adeniji Kazeem (SAN).