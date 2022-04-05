The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and security agencies are collaborating with a view to eradicate conflict in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Speaking at the first Hybrid Town Hall held in Abuja on Tuesday, the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata, said that it was time for legal practitioners and security operatives to learn to work together within the ambit of the rule of law.

According to Akpata, the incessant bickering arising in the discharge of functions by lawyers and security operatives was unnecessary.

He said that a permanent solution must be found to ensure that lawyers and security agents work without stepping on each others toes.

Akpata said it was against this background that the association set up the NBA/Security Agencies Relations Committee (NBA-SARC) headed by Mr Joe Gadzama, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

He said the committee had already met with authorities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). He also said that a meeting had been scheduled with the office of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) in order to take the collaboration to the highest level.

Speaking, Gadzama said the town hall was organised to bring lawyers and security agencies together as a starting point to having a cordial working relationship.

Gadzama said that in the next few days, the NBA committee would meet with the IGP with a view to having consultations on how to make lawyers and police work together seamlessly.

Delivering a lecture at the meeting, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Simon Lough (SAN), said that pride and arrogance were responsible for the bickering among lawyers and police.

Lough called for synergy between lawyers and security agents, saying they had vital roles to play in ensuring safety of lives and property.

He said that a situation where lawyers and security agents saw themselves as enemies must be put in the past.

The meeting with the theme; “Lawyers, Security Agents and the Rule of Law”, was attended by representative of the police, customs, civil defence, ICPC, immigration and the EFCC.(NAN)