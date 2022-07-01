The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bauchi State chapter, has advocated for improved welfare and better working condition of service for judges and judicial workers in the state.

The NBA Chairman in the state, Mr Jubrin Sa’id made the call during a courtesy visit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bauchi Zonal Office, on Friday in Bauchi.

He called for rehabilitation of court rooms across the state, adding that the some of the courts were dilapidated and unfit for human habitation.

The NBA chairman said the association would direct its members in the affected courts to vacate it if no interventions were provided by the government to address the problem.

“Recently, we took a tour of the courts in terms of physical infrastructure, wellbeing and condition of service of judges and other judicial personnel, however, the picture we had was a gory one and not encouraging.

“It is a sad reality of our court system and we have taken it up with the authorities. We are presenting a petition to the Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Umar and also the state governor.

“Some of the courts like the Shariah Court in Toro LGA, we are issuing ultimatum, and if at the end of it, nothing has been done, we are going to ask our members and the litigating public to stay away from that building because it is 100 per cent at deteriorating level.

“It is not fit for human habitation. We are working with the government towards resolving the problem,” he said.

According to him, the visit is to familiarise with NAN and broaden areas of collaboration with the agency, adding that it has been a critical stakeholder in the dissemination of accurate and factual information for mass consumption.

He said the NBA had earlier strenthened its relationship with the security agencies such as the Police, Department of State Security Services (DSS), Nigeria Seand Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

“We found it necessary to also do the same with the media for a more conducive working environment in the state.

“Recently, we had two of our members who are also indigenes of Bauchi State elevated to the enviable rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“They are Mr Hassan El-Yakub and Mr Ishaq Magaji,” he said.

Responding, Mr Rabiu Sani-Ali, the Zonal Manager, NAN, expressed readiness of the Agency to collaborate with the association to fast track justice sector reform programme in the state.

He said such collaboration would enhance access to justice service delivery and make positive impact in the society, especially when the country was going through a lot of transformations. (NAN)