The Abuja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association has expressed readiness to collaborate with the National Human rights Commission (NHRC), National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigeria Police Force in the fight against rape, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

The branch paid a solidarity visit to the Inspector General of Police alongside the Executive Secretary of the NHRC and the Director General of NAPTIP on Tuesday in line with the Federal Government directive that all hands should be on deck to make sure that the issue of rape and SGBV is stamped out.

Vice-Chairman of the Branch, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, who addresse the press, said: “We all need to do our bit to fight against rape and SGBV because when it affects one it affects us all. She also stated that in order to groom a wholesome society that each of us can thrive in our elements, we need to stamp out every form of violence, every form of crime and everything that reduces the dignity of a person. She reiterated that the collaboration is a strong statement to say that all hands are on deck and nothing will go un-turned towards pursuing this cause.”

She also reaffirmed that the association will continue to do all within its powers to help stamp out rape and SGBV in Nigeria. In her words “We are watching and taking up actions and whoever sees or hears or suffers any of these violations should not hesitate to speak to the NBA. We are ready and we are willing to do whatever we can to help the citizens get their due rights respected and protected.”