NBA fans can rejoice, because the league finally has a date in mind to restart the season. NBA commissioner Adam Silver informed the Board of Governors the league is looking at a July 31 start date, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That news doesn’t guarantee the NBA will be back playing games on July 31, but it gives fans an idea of when the NBA is looking to resume its season.

Both the league and its players still need to agree on details regarding the season’s restart. A number of possibilities were discussed Friday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Some expect Silver and the NBPA to come up with a plan “inside the next week,” according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league is reportedly looking into a bubble plan, which would keep all players and teams in one centralized location.