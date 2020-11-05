The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos State branch, has called on the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, to release innocent citizens arrested during the #EndSARS protests.

The association made the call in a letter signed by the branch Chairman, Yemi Akangbe and Chairman, NBA Lagos Human Rights Committee, Okey Ilofulunwa, dated October 30.

In the letter, titled: “DPP’s Legal Advice on #Endsars detainees,” the NBA alleged that over 500 Nigerians were remanded on sundry allegations relating to the #EndSARS protest.

“We respectfully request that you use your good office to ensure that those that are innocent are released immediately.’’

NBA president, Mr Olumide Akpata, had pledged the association’s commitment to monitor proceedings of the judicial panels of inquiry.