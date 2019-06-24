Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has said the alarm raised by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), about alleged intimidation of judges, by the Federal Government, is vindation of its stance that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration is muzzling other arms of government.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, yesterday, stated that the NBA merely confirmed PDP’s position that the current administration has no respect for the doctrine of separation of powers.

The PDP chairman noted that the concerns by the NBA should be viewed seriously, as judges, by their calling, cannot speak publicly about their plight, except as has been done by the Bar association.

According to him, the PDP has continuously raised the alarm about gradual erosion of the doctrine of separation of powers by the APC administration.

He added that the country has been watching helplessly as the government allegedly continues to muzzle other arms of government; including the media.

Secondus further stated that the opposition has remained resolute in crying out loud against alleged harassment of those with opposing views.

He said this is because the opposition understands the danger of concentration of power in one hand especially with a leader, who has no history of appreciating and respecting democratic tenets and principles.

Regardless, the PDP chairman expressed hope that even in the face of harassment and intimidation, the judiciary appreciates the fact that it is crucial to the sustenance of democracy in the country, as well as the last hope of the ordinary man.