Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Newly elected Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Sagbama Branch, Mr Ebinyu George Aderigha has vowed that the NBA under him would defend the rule of law.

Aderigha who is taking over from the pioneer Chairman of the Branch, Mrs Dise Sheila Ogbise Erhisere shortly after his inauguration and other members of the executive said the focus of the branch is to build on the successes recorded by his predecessor.

According to him the NBA under him would ensure that the rule of rule is defended and the rights of the people are not trampled upon.

Aderigha who noted that the NBA under him would not be docile assured members of the society that the Bar would be there for them to fight for their rights.

He said “We are powerfully prepared to work tirelessly on behalf of the branch, to defend, protect and preserve the interest of the branch. We shall defend the rule of law, human rights and also invest our resources for the society at large.

Our mission and goal for the bar is to build a virile and fearless bar. We want to have a bar that would have a voice in the society. We cannot remain docile as a bar. We have to speak for the poor, for needy and be a voice for everybody in the society. That is what we are bringing to the table.”

On the independence of the judiciary, Aderigha urged the Bench to resist political interference and ensure justice is served.

He blamed some of the problems being experienced in the judiciary on politicians and called on the Bench to remain courageous in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Ogbise -Erhisere in her remarks commended members of the electoral committee and members of the branch for their peaceful conduct during the elections.

While recalling some of the remarkable achievements the branch has recorded under her, she expressed optimism that the Aderigha led executive would sustain the focus of the branch.