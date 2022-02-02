From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has canvassed for the domestication of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in Borno State to reduce some crimes being committed by youths after 12 years of insurgency in the area.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata canvassed for ACJA at a stakeholders’ forum in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Akpata who was represented by the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapuluchukwu Nduka, said the act, when adopted in Borno will eliminate inconsistency and unpredictable situation in criminal trials and administration of justice in the state.

“There are a lot of complaints that things are not going on well in the judicial system especially the time for trials in court. We are trying to sort those things out which is the main concern of this gathering,” he disclosed.

He said the federal government has enacted the act, noting that such move will help in speedy trails. He said the act will equally reduce crimes rates in this state whenever it’s is adopted and implement.

Chairman NBA Maiduguri Branch, Abba Umate reiterated the importance of ACJA

He expressed while hope in the readiness of the Borno State House of Assembly to give speedy passage to the bill before ita full implementation.

“The crimes are on the high side, crimes among young people are very alarming. So, what we need to do is to ensure the bill that is the subject matter here is passed and implemented,” he stressed.

The forum attended by members of the bar, judicial officers and other stakeholders, is a justice project supported by MacArthur Foundation.