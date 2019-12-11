Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said the war against corruption will succeed if it is not carried out in a selective and discriminative manner.

The NBA’s President, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), stressed that the anti-corruption war must also not be tainted in corruption, media trial or laced with vendetta, as it would only encourage the malaise in the country.

The NBA made its position known in commemoration of the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for making the fight against corruption the priority of his administration, the NBA president said: “The fight must, however, not be selective or discriminatory in nature. It must not even be perceived to be selective or discriminatory.