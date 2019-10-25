The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) has released its 2019 June/July Senior Arabic and Islamic School Certificate Examinations (SAISSC).

Prof. Mohammed Abdulahi, Acting registrar of the board, made this known on Tuesday in a press briefing held in Kaduna.

According to him, 36,141 candidates sat for June/July SAISSC examination nationwide out of which 28,645 candidates passed while 7, 496 failed some papers.

He said the board would take its advocacy to sensitise some institutions to clear the assertion that graduates from Arabic and Islamic institutions cannot study science courses.

“We have reliable information that our students in Nigerian and international institutions are studying Science courses and are doing very well.” He assured that the board is an examination body not restricted to Arabic and Islamic subjects.

“We are on advocacy and we shall continue to enlighten our people by providing our higher institutions of learning with qualified candidates who can compete at different levels.”

Abdulahi disclosed that the institution uses integrated syllabus including Arabic, English language and mathematics.

On examination malpractice, he said the board had taken the issue with seriousness and had never recorded any serious examination malpractice from either candidates or schools.