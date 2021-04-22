From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN),Kebbi state chapters, have staged a peaceful protest in the state over autonomy of judiciary and legislative arms of government.

The three Unions, staged their protest from the Federal High Court Birnin Kebbi to Government House,Birnin Kebbi where they jointly presented their protest letter to the State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

They were armed with placards with inscriptions such as ; ‘ respect the constitution, give us our autonomy in accordance with section 121(3) of the 1999 constitution as amended and Order No.10 of 2020″, among others.

While speaking on behalf of the Unions, Chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Umar Bawa, and PASAN Chairman, Comrade Anas Ibrahim Sanusi , stated that the three Unions were dismayed with some institutions frustrating the implementation of the autonomy of the Judiciary and legislative.

According to them, “the Unions consider these actions as great stride towards embedding democratic principle of separation of powers which in turn guarantee positive progressive,effective and efficient checks and balance among the three arms of government especially at the state level.

” It is in consideration of the foregoing that,PASAN, JUSUN and NBA wishes to express their unreserved disgust and dismayed with the actions of some Nigerians and Institutions for aiming not only discredit, but to exanimate this democratic prerequisite through frustrating it’s implementation “.

They noted that, the Union has been magnanimous with the virtue of patience for allowing for armful time for Federal Government, through His Excellency’s implementation committee on financial autonomy to the State Judiciary and legislative to ensure the implementation letter are sent to all the authorities concern.

” But up till now, nothing has been done”, the union said.

In their submission, the NBA, Kebbi State chapter,though it’s Chairman, Kamiru Aliyu, noted that the financial autonomy which are the threshold of the independence of the Judiciary and the legislative, would ensure that,they are discharging their onerous constitution duties, functions and responsibilities.

“It is reprehensible that despite interventions of relevant stakeholders towards enforcing the Constitution provisions, judgments of superior Courts of records, issuance of Executive Order 10 by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2020,this State has continued in the undemocratic practice of micromanaging the funds due to the Judiciary with gross impunity and this was masterminded under the auspices of the Nigeria’Governors Forum, thereby frustrating the operationalization of the said provisions”.

While receiving the aggrieved Unions, Governor Bagudu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Alhaji Aliu Mustapha Gwandu commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct and assured them that their message would be delivered.