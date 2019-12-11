The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) has hailed World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua for re-claiming his WBA, IBO, WBO and IBF titles, saying they will soon send a formal congratulatory letter to him through their representative in London.

Joshua, on Saturday night, in Saudi Arabia, defeated Mexican Andy Ruiz Jnr by a unanimous points decision of 118, 110, 118,110 and 119-109 to reclaim the titles he lost to his opponent in June this year, at the Madison Square Garden USA.

In a world press conference it organised to celebrate the victory, President of NBB of C, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, said the Sagamu, Ogun State-born Joshua deserves all the praises by the body for making his fatherland proud; ascribing his victory to the Nigerian ‘Never Die Spirit’.

“We in the NBB of C are happy with Joshua’s achievement and must celebrate him as our own. Although he is fighting in the colours of Britain, but he was born here in Nigeria and he has not forgotten his Nigerian root.

“When he last visited the country, he went to his parents home town, Sagamu, and also visited Mushin and Makoko areas of Lagos and I want to believe he reclaimed those titles because of the Nigerian never die spirit,” said Ladipo, who also doubles as President General of Nigeria Football Supporters Club.

He said he was happy that Joshua listened to his advise when he visited Nigeria, that as a taller boxer with longer reach, he should avoid going close to his opponent in the rematch which paid off.