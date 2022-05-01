The executives of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), led by its President, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo on Saturday performed a ceremonial pullout for the recently departed Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, a former boxer, boxing enthusiast, promoter and patron of NBB of C during a condolence visit to the palace.

Dr. Ladipo and others were received by the children of the late monarch, the Oyomesis and Rev Ayo Ladigbolu where NBB of C boss condoled with the Oyo people and the entire Yoruba race over the passage of a king, which was believed to be the keeper of Yoruba customs and a good sportsman.

Ladipo, to the admirations of the children of the deceased, chiefs and well-wishers conducted the boxing ritual that is done to pull out a dignitary from the boxing fraternity after death which involved sounding a ringside bell 21 times and the officials removing their black suits to take a bow.

While addressing newsmen after the exercise, the NBB of C president said what they came to perform is very important and necessary considering the special place Late Alaafin occupied in the annals of the Nigerian boxing circle, not to mention the huge support, both financially and morally the monarch had offered the boxing family.

“Kabiyesi was our father in boxing, we always run to him for advice and support and he never failed once to support us, so what we have done here today is quite important and necessary, we shall further look into how we can institute a boxing program to immortalize his name”, said Ladipo.