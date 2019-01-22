Emma Jemegah

The Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) is nursing a plan to bring World Boxing Champions, Anthony Joshua to Nigeria for a homecoming fight.

President of NBB of C, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, in an exclusive chat with SportingSun in his office said his body was planning to bring the boxer to Nigeria for Nigerians to show their support to him, but stressed that it would not be the boxing body alone because, bringing Joshua to the country is a Nigerian project that will require support of all Nigerians, especially the corporate bodies.

“It’s a big thing that NBB of C is planning to bring him down. We are having plans, but we can’t do it all alone. We will need to work with corporate organisations, philanthropists and government to bring him down here.

“He is a big man. His target now is how he will defend his title successfully. After his next fight, we will be having a hope of getting him to Nigeria. We are disposing to him that can we bring him here to fight a Nigerian. It’s possible, if we have the money and I pray that will happen very soon,” Ladipo enthused.

Dr. Ladipo, who is the President General of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club said twice he had watched Joshua’s fight and attested that he has the Nigerian spirit running in his vain.

“I have been opportune to watch Joshua fight. I was there when he fought in Cardiff; I was equally there when he fought at the Wembley in England. Of course he’s a Nigerian fighting in the name of Britain. But he is a Nigerian and a proud one. He thinks about Nigeria with passion. He is not just Joshua. He is Anthony Olaseeni Joshua and his father lives here in Nigeria. The whites are passionate in their support for Joshua. When he was coming out of the dressing room, you will see every white person singing ‘Go Anthony Joshua’ even your own head will swell and you’ll want to dance. Joshua is very respectful, he’s a proud Nigerian and for us in the NBB of C, we are happy that Nigeria is producing a world heavy weight champion, which is the highest in boxing.”