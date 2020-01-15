Paul Erewuba

The President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Dr Rafiu Ladipo has said that the board has resolved to improve the worth of Nigerian boxers by getting them affiliated to international associations, so as to give them a shot at world titles.

He said this yesterday in Lagos while explaining to journalists on the package his boar has for Nigeria boxing.

According to Ladipo, Nigeria boxing fans will soon be enjoying the sport as it was before as the board is talking to promoters who will help in positioning the boxers.

“We have judges, referees and all boxing officials whom we have assessed their performance, and we are happy with their out put. We will see that we encourage our boxers. We need more ring officials but we have to look at their qualities. We have been able to identify young boxers who are between 20 and 25 years, if properly handled in the next three years, we will have a world champion.

“The NBB of C is ready to equal in performance what is obtained in Europe. We have told our officials on the areas of improvement. We have also planned on how our boxers will be affiliated to world bodies like the WBO, to become champions.

‘We are also encouraging our boxers abroad to come home and participate, and we have told them to always use Nigerian flag whenever they are entering the ring,” he stated.