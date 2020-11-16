Joe Apu

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has budgeted the sum of $4m (about N2 billion) to prosecute the basketball event of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games billed for 2021.

Vice President of the NBBF and chairman of the technical committee, Babatunde Ogunade revealed recently that the proposed budget would cover for the men and women national teams respectively.

According to the FIBA Hall of Famer, the proposed budget is not one that should be left all alone for the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to bear. “The NBBF board is elated to have qualifications of D’Tigers and D’Tigress – a first by any African country but there is the huge burden of funding the teams. The federation needs N2b (estimate) to prosecute the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan in the summer of 2021.

“This will include but not limited to flight tickets, stipends, allowances as well as match bonuses. There is also of pre -camp and during camp travels for friendly international matches for both teams.”

He stated further that the quality and calibre of players the federation are attracting from the NBA, WNBA and top leagues in Europe to the Olympics’ camp makes a serious affair especially as these players cannot fly on economy tickets.

While calling on corporate organisations to come to the aid of the federation, Ogunade pointed out that the enthusiasm expressed by the players is one of assurance that they are ready to give their best for Nigeria.