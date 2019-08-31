President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Engr Musa Kida has described the emergence of Hamane Niang as FIBA President as the beginning of a new era in International Basketball.
Kida who was one of the 156 National Federa- tions delegates in attendance where Niang was unanimously voted as the new FIBA Boss along- side new Central Board members for the 2019-2023 term in office said the emergence of anAfrican as FIBA President was long overdue.
“This is a new chapter in the history of basketball globally which is a step in the right direction for FIBA. We are happy that this is coming out of Africa at this particular point in time.”
Kida who took over the leadership of Nigeria Basketball Federation leadership in 2017 said the emergence of Niang has givenAfricans hope that they can be the best.
“Basketball in recent years has continued to witness tremendous growth all over Africa. Ni- geria, Senegal, Mali, Angola and others have been at the forefront of this. The emergence of Monsieur Niang will hopefully consolidate this new found status of African countries on the international basketball stage.”
He expressed optimism that the newly elected FIBA President will bring his wealth of experience in sports administration to bare in piloting the affairs of FIBA for the next 4 years.
