“This is a new chapter in the history of basketball globally which is a step in the right direction for FIBA. We are happy that this is coming out of Africa at this particular point in time.”

Kida who took over the leadership of Nigeria Basketball Federation leadership in 2017 said the emergence of Niang has givenAfricans hope that they can be the best. “Basketball in recent years has continued to witness tremendous growth all over Africa. Ni- geria, Senegal, Mali, Angola and others have been at the forefront of this. The emergence of Monsieur Niang will hopefully consolidate this new found status of African countries on the international basketball stage.” He expressed optimism that the newly elected FIBA President will bring his wealth of experience in sports administration to bare in piloting the affairs of FIBA for the next 4 years.