The Nigeria Basketball Federation has congratulated the D’Tigers for starting their 2022 FIBA World Cup on a strong note after picking two victories in three matches.

With 5 points from a possible 6 and a superior point difference, the team sits comfortably atop group A ahead of the next round of games coming up by the June 27, 2022.

The NBBF president, Engr Musa Kida described the team’s performance as inspiring despite peculiar circumstances surrounding the federation’s election as well as FIBA’ stance over Nigeria’s participation at the qualifiers.

“It is really nice to start such important qualifiers on a winning note which is very good for our chances of qualifying for the World Cup. We had to put our administrative differences aside for the sake of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

