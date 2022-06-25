The Nigeria Basketball Federation has congratulated Ochai Agbaji, Mark Williams, and Aminu Mohammed on being drafted into the NBA.

The Musa Kida-led body sent separate congratulatory messages to the players on its official Instagram page earlier Friday on the back of the 76th edition of the annual draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday night.

The body started by felicitating with the 22-year-old shooting guard Ochai Young Agbaji, who was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the 14th overall pick. “Congratulations, Ochai Agbaji, as you begin your professional career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. We are rooting for you,” read the statement.

Mark Oluwafemi Williams was selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 15th pick in the NBA draft. NBBF wished the 20-year-old power forward/center the best of luck, hoping he traces the footsteps of his 29-year-old sister, Elizabeth Olatayo Williams, who plays for the Washington Mystics of the Women’s National Basketball Association and was the longest-standing member of the Atlanta Dream.

Aminu Mohammed, 20 and a shooting guard, signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. NBBF felicitated with him thus: “We wish you all the best and may all your wishes come true.”