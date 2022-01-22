By Joe Apu

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida has stated that the decision of the Congress reigns supreme in the choice of venue for its 2022 Elective Congress.

According to a letter addressed to the Secretary, the federation said the Reconciliatory Committee set up by the Honorable Minister never recommended a change in venue but only urged the ministry to earnestly resume the electoral process already started by the NBBF on the 9th of October as the committee fully understood the sole right and responsibility of the NBBF Congress in the 2019 constitution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Any notion of venue modification is at complete variance with the widely circulated terms of reference setting up this committee”.

“As a Secretary General of the Federation, and having followed the process, you should know that the NBBF Election can only be held in line with the NBBF Constitution as approved by FIBA and endorsed by the FMY&S and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, which is sacrosanct and in your custody”, the letter stated.