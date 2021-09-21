The Nigerian Basketball Federation has again reiterated that its 2019 constitution would be followed to the letter as elections into the federation draws closer.

The elections according to the Caretaker Chairman of the NBBF, Engr Musa Kida will be done in line with the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) with the supervision from the Federal Ministry of Sports and Nigeria Olympics Committee.

This was in response to a purported statement by a group- Nigeria Basketball Vanguard alien to the constitution threatening to boycott the elections if the approved constitution is used.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.