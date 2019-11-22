The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has disclaimed a publication in the social media, where it was claimed that the federation had secured the release of funds from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, ahead of the FIBA Africa Pre-Olympic qualification tournament in Maputo, Mozambique.

The NBBF, in a statement said: “The attention of the Nigeria Basketball Federation has been drawn to a publication, via a twitter handle ‘D’TigresNG’, alleging that the ministry had released funds to the NBBF, and that the federation could not pay the D’Tigress players who represented Nigeria at the FIBA Africa Pre-Olympic qualifying tournament in Maputo, Mozambique, their appropriate allowances, in order to prosecute the Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament whose first window ended in Maputo, Mozambique, a few days ago.

“The NBBF wants the public to note that it does not have any form of control of this twitter handle and it dissociates itself in every material, particularly, from that twitter publication which is, indeed, false and misleading, and urges members of the public and all concerned to disregard it in its entirety.

The NBBF said it was unable to pay the players their full allowance in Maputo, as it was not in position to do so due to lack of funds. “The federation has not received any related funding from the ministry yet, which is still being processed and expected.”