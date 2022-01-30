The electoral committee for the Nigeria Basketball Federation election billed for Monday, 31st January in Benin City on Saturday cleared seven candidates following the final screening of interested candidates.

Seven contestants were cleared by the Lanre Glover-led Electoral Committee. The cleared candidates include incumbent NBBF President, Musa Kida who is vying for another term for the South South Zonal Representative position.

The South West zone promises to be intriguing with two candidates already cleared in the persons of former D’Tigers captain Olumide Oyedeji who will face off against Babs Ogunade for the South West zone sole ticket.

Anambra State Basketball Chairman, Ugo Udezue has emerged as the sole candidate from the South East zone just as Abba Kaka Abdulkadir was also cleared to contest as the North East representative on the board while Adamu Deshi Janlong is hoping to represent the North Central Zone.

Yusuf Surajo was also given the green light to contest from as the North West representative on the board of the NBBF.

Delegates are expected to arrive today for the elective congress.