By Joe Apu

FIBA appointed observer for the January 31st Elective Congress in Benin, Hesham Elhariri, on Sunday, arrived Nigeria for the Nigeria Basketball Federation Elective Congress.

He arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos at 1:45 pm and moved straight to Benin, venue of the Congress.

The Egyptian is also a member of the FIBA Africa Central Board, the highest decision making body for basketball in Africa.

Only on Saturday, the Electoral Committee for the NBBF election headed by Lanre Glover cleared seven candidates following the expiration of the extension deadline.Former D’Tigers captain, Olumide Oyedeji, will contest for the ticket of South West representative alongside Babs Ogunade.

Other cleared candidates include Musa Kida, who is vying for another term for the South South Zonal Representative position.

Anambra State Basketball Chairman, Ugo Udezue has emerged as the sole candidate from the South East zone. Alhaji Abba Kaka Abdulkadir was also cleared to contest as the North East representative on the board while Adamu Deshi Janlong is hoping to represent the North Central Zone.

Yusuf Surajo was also given the green light to contest from as the North West representative on the board of the NBBF.