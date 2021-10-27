Ahead of the Nigeria Basketball Federation elections scheduled for Benin on October 30th, 2021, the Caretaker Committee has urged basketball stakeholders to ignore an unsigned press statement credited to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports (FMY&S) on several Social Media platforms stating that the exercise is indefinitely postponed.

According to a statement credited to Musa Kida, the move to postpone the Elective Congress slated for Benin City, Edo State on the 30th of October, 2021 as approved by the NBBF Extra-Ordinary Congress of 9th October, 2021, in Abuja, is in contravention of the provisions of the 2019 NBBF approved Statutes.

In a statement signed by the Caretaker Chairman of the federation, Engr Musa Kida, the purported postponement is illegal and a direct usurpation of the powers of the NBBF Congress as enshrined in the 2019 NBBF Statutes.

The statement described the move as repugnant to natural justice, equity, good conscience and arbitrary use of power after the ministry and the Nigeria Olympics Committee had on numerous occasions confirmed the existence of a valid constitution as sanctioned by the Federation of International Basketball Associations in conducting its affairs as dictated by the NBBF constitution.

