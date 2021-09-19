(NAN)

Tunde Popoola, the President of the Basketball Referees’ Council in Nigeria, on Saturday expressed disappointment with how the Nigeria Basketball Federations (NBBF) plans to conduct the affairs of the coming elections.

Poopola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the NBBF has sent out plans to conduct elections and made claims that all stakeholders were aware of the constitution review of the elections.

He said that the NBBF’s claims were not correct and there was the possibility for the current leadership of the NBBF to manipulate the constitution to favour them.

According to Popoola, if there was a review of the constitutions that would guide the coming elections, it has to go through the Basketball referee council and other stakeholders.

“The Stakeholders, who met recently in Abuja, insisted that they are not aware of any constitution ratified by the congress and approved by both the NOC and the Sport’s World Governing body, FIBA.

“The constitution the ministry is talking about was neither ratified by FIBA nor approved by the congress as the FIBA status stipulates,” Popoola said.

He added that until all the stakeholders were involved in the process and the congress of the NBBF approves it, they will not participate in any election being planned for the NBBF.

Popoola’s reactions followed a circular put out by the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development announcing Sports Federation elections into six federations, including the NBBF.

He said the circular claimed that all of the aspects of the constitution has been ratified by their international sports bodies and the Nigeria Olympic Committee will conduct their election based on their constitution.

Popoola added that anything short of having a new constitution approved by the congress will not augur well for the sport as the crisis might be re-ignited.”

Present at the meeting were Scott Nnaji, President of the Basketball Coaches Association, Tunde Popoola, President of the Basketball Referees’ council.

Also present were Lawal Garba, a former national team player and Director of Sports, Bauchi State, a representative of Gombe Bulls Basketball Club, Alhaji Ibrahim Gimba, Ayinla Johnson, former National Team Coach and player, Stanley Gumut, player’s representative, Tijjani Umar, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, Dr Livinus Miapkwap, Chairman, Plateau State Basketball Association, Francis Gbiri and Chairman, Ondo State Basketball Association, Mrs Margaret Porbeni.

Mr Gbade Olatona, Mr Ajibarede Bello, a Technical Commissioner, Mr Ahmed Sani; Coach, Kano Pillars Basketball Club, and Mr Kunle Raji, Sports Marketing Executive, were also in attendance.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.