The postponed election into the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) will now hold on January 30, 2022.

This was revealed by the Chief of Staff to Sunday Dare, Alhaji Abba Yola in an exclusive interview with BSN Sports at the Moshood Abiola Stadium over the weekend.

Abba Yola disclosed that the world basketball governing body, FIBA and the Ministry of Sports are in smooth communication and are in perfect agreement on the date.

“I can tell you that FIBA has chosen January 30th as the date for the NBBF elections. FIBA understood that the Ministry is not interfering but needs to come in to settle the internal crisis. ” Abba Yola told BSN Sports.

He added that the Reconciliation Committee inaugurated by the Ministry of Sports will submit their report in December to chart the way forward to end the crisis.

“The Reconciliation Committee will submit its report in the second week of December, we have done our investigation on the crisis and we discovered that the major problem is the Constitution which we suggested should be amended.

I believe before the Elective Congress the basketball family will become one again we shall see the game of basketball on the rise again. The next elections will be free and fair to all who wish to contest for any position.

