By Joe Apu

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) election billed for Benin City will finally hold in line with FIBA directives as the Electoral Committee confirmed the extension of nomination forms for the election.

According to the chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr. Lanre Glover, the deadline for submission of the nomination form has been extended to Thursday, January 27, 2022.

“In view of recent developments, the NBBF Congress has authorised the Electoral Committee to extend the deadline for submission of nomination forms for the NBBF Election scheduled for January 31,” Dr. Glover said.

He however stressed that all documents must be received by 5pm of the stated date. The Electoral Committee chairman stated that completed forms and relevant documents must be sent by email to [email protected] He was however silent on the venue of the election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

But NBBF president, Engr. Musa Kida said the decision of the Congress reigns supreme in the choice of venue for its 2022 Elective Congress.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary, the federation said the Reconciliatory Committee, set up by the Minister of Youth and Sports, never recommended a change in venue but only urged the ministry to earnestly resume the electoral process already started by the NBBF on October 9, as the committee fully understood the sole right and responsibility of the NBBF Congress in the 2019 constitution.

“Any notion of venue modification is at complete variance with the widely circulated terms of reference setting up this committee.