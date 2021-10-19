The 2021 Electoral Committee of the Nigeria Basketball Federation headed by Dr Lanre Glover will commence the collection of forms for intending candidates between the 18th and 19th of October, 2021.

In a release by the committee ahead of the October 30 election slated for Benin City, Edo State, all duly completed forms must be returned on or before 26th, October with the screening scheduled to hold on 27th of October.

The committee directed that all forms should be submitted to the NBBF Secretariat in Abuja between the hours of 9am to 2pm or via mail addressed to the Chairman and Secretary of the Committee.

Organizing and supervising the much anticipated elections and all decisions relating to it will be in conformity with the 2019 NBBF status.

Eligible candidates will be vying for the vacant posts of President, Vice President and Zonal Representatives into the North-central, North-East, North-West, South-East, South-South, and South-West zones.

In consonance with article 20 of NBBF statutes, each member state (36 states and the FCT) shall be represented by 2 delegates (Chairman and Secretary) while any representative must produce a written advice duly signed by the Chairman on letter-head paper of the association in the absence of the aforementioned.

A final official list of candidates will be published, announced in the media and sent to all members of the General Assembly at least 2 days before the elective General Assembly is held.

