The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has passed a vote of confidence on the President of the federation, Engr. Musa Kida, even as it resolved to postpone its 2021 election initially slated for Saturday, 30th of October in Benin City.

Rising from its Extraordinary congress held on Thursday, 28th of October, 2021 via Zoom to discuss the position of the Ministry of Youth And Sports Development, the congress agreed that sorting out pending issues is in the long term interest of the sport in Nigeria.

Kida, who presided over the zoom meeting, admonished the Congress to respect and appreciate the advice of the FMY&SD to postpone the Elective Congress so that all concerns raised for a successful elections 2021- 2025 is properly addressed.