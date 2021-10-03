The Nigeria Basketball Federation extra ordinary congress earlier slated for the 2nd of October has been shifted by a week.

This comes on the heels of some Basketball stakeholders meeting with NOC and the ministry which led to insinuations over the authenticity of the NBBF constitution.

This has been put to bed by the official stand of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Sports on Thursday in its press release which gave full recognition to the 2019 NBBF constitution.