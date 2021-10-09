Basketball stakeholders in Nigeria are excited as the Nigeria Basketball Federation Extra Ordinary Congress draws nearer.

After its earlier postponement, the congress will now be held on Saturday, 9th of October, 2021 at the Hotel De Bentley, Utako, Abuja.

The congress starting by 10am will be presided by the NBBF Caretaker Chairman, Engr Musa Kida with representatives from the Nigeria Olympics Committee and the Federal Ministry of Sports 2021 acting as observers.

The mandatory congress in line with the 2019 NBBF constitution will set in motion the electoral process with the inauguration of Electoral and Appeals Committees.

