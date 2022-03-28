The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) through its President, Engr. Musa Kida, has lauded the players of Nile University, Abuja who emerged 2022 Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) winner.

Nile University defeated host- University of Lagos 69-61 points after trailing with as much as 15pts in the opening minutes.

Kida, who was on ground to witness the final, said the win was a testament to the hard work and years.

“The victory we saw today was not by accident, but a result of consistency. These particular boys won the NBBF organised Total National Division Two in 2019 and the Division One in 2021 to gain promotion to the Premier League.”

“They have played against tougher oppositions in the league, which showed in the result they achieved here today.”

Kida stressed the need for the collegiate basketball system to be fully embraced as a building block for domestic basketball in Nigeria.