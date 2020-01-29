Joe Apu

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, (NBBF) said it has concluded arrangements for the Nigeria women’s national team, D’Tigress to face China and Partizan Belgrade as they prepare for the Women Olympics qualifying tournament billed to hold in Belgrade.

Daily Sunsports gathered that the Chinese Basketball Association made a formal request for an international friendly, as part of preparations for a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Babs Ogunade, Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation stated that the federation was giving the Chinese offer a positive consideration. He also affirmed that the Partizan Cadet male team was confirmed to help build the coach Otis Hughley.

“Possibly we will play against China national team, who has indicated their interest to play Nigeria and surely the Partizan Cadet team.”

Nigeria camp is due to open on February 1 and the team plays her first qualifying game against Mozambique, followed by the game against host, Serbia and USA on February 6, 7 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, the scare caused by the coronavirus in China had forced the world basketball ruling body, FIBA to relocate one of the four women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments to Belgrade, China; same venue, as where Nigeria, Mozambique, Serbia and USA are scheduled to play.

FIBA confirmed on Monday that the FIBA women’s Olympics qualifying tournament originally scheduled to be played in Foshan, China, would now be played on the same dates, February 6 -9, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia.