One of the rising prospects in the Nigerian basketball scene, Deborah Onu, has succumbed to the cold hands of death in the early hours of yesterday, at an Abuja-based hospital due to complications from tuberculosis of the spine.

The sad news was made public by the Secretary General of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, while briefing the board.

According to her, the late Deborah was responding to treatments after undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Primus Hospital, Karu, before the sad incidence.

“We were told she showed marked improvements and was gradually being eased off life support before her condition took a turn for the worst overnight before giving up the ghost. This is very sad and painful.”

On his part, the NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida, who was distraught by the news, lamented the loss of the promising and talented basketball player at such an unripe age.

“Our thoughts are with the parents, coaches and team mates at these dark hours. We pray for her gentle soul to find repose with her creator, while granting those she left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”