NBBF President, Engr Musa Kida said, “We are waiting until next week when we will see where it leads, but we are hoping that the court will dismiss it so that they will allow us to organise the league and our domestic players will be able to compete again.”

Speaking in Lagos ear- lier this week, Kida said the court case that was mischievously filed in bad faith was targeted at the federation and players to render them redundant.

“We are shackled in court by the Kwese League Management Board under the former administration that took us to court to stop us from holding the Nigerian Premier League.”

Kida wondered how people who profess to love the players and are interested in the growth of the game could conspire to stop the league for the past 3 years for political reasons.