Rivers Hoopers have been drawn with Niger Potters, Civil Defenders and Benue Braves in Group A of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) President Cup Final 8 which jumps- off today, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The KingsMen will play their opening Group A game against Niger Potters tomorrow at 4pm before playing Benue Braves and Civil Defenders on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Hoopers, who are on a five game winning streak in the NBBF President Cup, will hope to grab the only automatic slot awarded to Nigeria for the Basketball Africa League billed for March 2020.

Kwara Falcons who also finished unbeaten in the first phase in Ilorin have been grouped alongside Lagos Islanders, Nigeria Army and Raptors in Group B.

Meanwhile, Rivers Hoopers have left Port Harcourt for the NBBF President Cup Final 8 in Lagos.