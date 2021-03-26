Sam Ahmedu, member of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board, on Thursday assured that the federation would not spare any effort in getting the best out of the country’s national teams.

Ahmedu, who is the International Representative on the board, said in a statement that this was necessary as the male and female senior national teams prepare for a busy 2021,

Ahmedu said since the board took over in 2017, the welfare of the players has been top of its agenda.

“Getting to the apex of basketball in Africa and rolling with the best in the world never came by accident. It’s a result of deliberate plans and heavy investments in camps, coaches and training.”

“We hosted Africa in 2018 and 2019 during the qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China which Nigeria was the first team in the world to qualify for and it never came cheap”.

“In the history of basketball in Nigeria, no board has spent quality time preparing for the championships and World Cups like we did.

“We achieved so much at the 2017 and 2019 FIBA Afrobaskets, and hosting the FIBA World Cup qualification series as well as the FIBA World Cups in Spain and China.

“This would never have been possible but for the efforts we put and huge money spent in achieving good results,’’ Ahmedu, who is also the Chairman of the Benue basketball association, said.(NAN)