Joe Apu

The Nigerian Women’s 3×3 Basketball team has recalled Anaswem Josette as preparations for commenced in Abuja for the 1st Africa Beach Games (ABG) in Sal, Cape Verde from June 18, 2019.

According to a release from the media department of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, Head coach of the team, Acha Chris invited eight players to camp on Thursday, 30th of May which is being funded by the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports ahead of the championship.

The team consists of a member of D’Tigress World Cup record breaking team, Akaraiwe Nkem Uwa (First Bank) alongside Anaswem Josette (Customs) and teenage sensation, Okoro Ifunanya (First Bank) at their Agura Hotel camp.

Mac Dangosu, Musa Murjanat (GT 2000), Dang Lina Ubol (Plateau Rocks), Gloria Umeh (Plateau Rocks) and Iornumbe Regina (First Bank) complete the list of eight players who are fighting for the four available jerseys for the competition that serves as qualifiers for the World Beach Games in San Diego, California, USA later this year.

According to the Secretariat of the NBBF, the team will train twice daily as the head coach hopes to get the players in shape on time for the first ever edition of the Africa Beach Games.