Joe Apu

Nigeria has made a slight adjustment to her 14-man list with Serah Ogoke making a return to the team.

According to the Vice President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and Chairman of the technical Committee, Babs Ogunade stated that the Spain based player is a key figure in the women’s national team.

Ogoke is replacement for Point Guard, Uper Atosi who was not released by her school for D’Tigress 2020 Women Olympic Qualifying Tournament (WOQT) holding in Belgrade Serbia next month.

D’Tigress will play Mozambique, host Serbia alongside Olympics defending champions and World champions USA, in the qualifying tournament from February 6-9 in Belgrade. Three teams will qualify from this group.

D’Tigress will open their camp on February 01, 2020 with all invited players expected in camp on February 02, 2020, when the team will have its first full training.

Upe Atosu, who is currently studying and playing for Butler University in the United States of America, the NBBF disclosed on Monday in Lagos would be unavoidably absent.

The Nigerians, who are African champions, will open their camp at the Hotel Inn in Belgrade before moving to Crowne Hotel, the FIBA official for all the four teams in Group B.

He confirmed that plans have been concluded for the team to have a seamless camping on the premise that the qualifying tournament would not be a walk in the park.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Basketball Federation has joined the global community in mourning the demise of former NBA Commissioner, David Stern who died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The NBBF described the death of the 77 year old that revolutionised the NBA as a sad event, which was not the perfect way to usher in the new decade.

In a statement by its President, Engr Musa Kida, the federation said the global community would forever remain grateful for the revolution he brought to the NBA while serving as Commissioner.

“I have met him on few occasions and I must say that he was a highly industrious man who knew what he wanted out of life. He masterminded the revolution and evolution of the NBA which turned it into the biggest basketball franchise in the world.”