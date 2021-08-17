By Bunmi Ogunyale

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has revealed that Coach Alex Nwora will act on part time basis with the National basketball team, D’Tigers.

It was learnt on Monday that the Associate Head Coach of D’Tigers quit his role with the national team, adding that he sent in his resignation on August 6, 2021 in a letter addressed to the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida.

The report also claimed that reasons for Nwora’s resignation coming after the Tokyo 2020 and about a week to the Afrobaskt 2021were not immediately stated.

The NBBF boss in his reaction claimed the national team technical crew remains but Nwora would now serve as part time coach to the Nigerian side.

His words; “Coach Alex Nwora in recent times has had few challenges personally by way of health. He has also expressed that he wants to actually be more present in his job in the college team (Erie College) of which he is the coach”.